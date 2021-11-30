Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

– WWE RAW Review

– AEW Dynamite ratings

– Nia Jax update on her future

– Jim Ross skin cancer update

