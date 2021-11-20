Wrestle Kingdom 16 (Night Three) will feature stars of NJPW and NOAH going head-to-head on January 8. Announced at a press conference earlier today, the show at Yokohama Arena will have a “forbidden door” feel to it.

Night One and Night Two are set to stream on NJPW World, FITE, and other PPV providers. Night three airs as a PPV event on AbemaTV (in English and Japanese) eventually to be archived on NJPW World and Wrestle Universe.

The poster for Wrestle Kingdom features Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi for NJPW. For NOAH, it’s Kaito Kiyomiya, GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima, and GHC Tag Team Champion Keiju Muto.

“I think there’s no doubt the NJPW wrestlers will be fired up by this news,” Tanahashi said at the presser. “Over the last few years NJPW has been competing amongst itself, and our quality has only elevated. Now we have the chance to show another company how far we have become, and it’s created a thrilling situation.

“Again, I don’t know whether this is friendly or not, but I think that every match should be NJPW vs NOAH. That’s speaking as a wrestler. I think that will motivate everyone to get results. And with all the wrestlers NJPW has on their roster, there will be a lot of competition between now and January 8 to represent the company on that card. I’m thrilled.’”

No matches were officially announced for the event.

Two matches have been announced for the first two shows: IWGP World Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, then the winner of that faces Will Ospreay the next night.