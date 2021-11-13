Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with Andre Chase and Malik Blade in action!

Andre Chase vs. Malik Blade

Andre Chase maintained control throughout this bout. A student section dressed in matching university sweaters was cheering on their head mascot, Professor Chase. Chase played up to them for a brief period. Later in the match, Malik Blade found a way out of ground control. Although he was close towards making a comeback in the bout, he was caught with a forearm and hammerlock DDT combination by Chase, which led to his victory.

Winner: Andre Chase

Up next, Indi Hartwell returns to the purple brand for some singles competition!

Indi Hartwell (w/Persia Pirotta) vs. Valentina Feroz

Valentina Feroz secures arm control on the former NXT Women’s Tag Champ. Feroz continues wrenching on Hartwell’s arm. As Feroz looks to lock in an armbar, Hartwell powers out of the submission with a massive slam. She follows that up with a spinebuster to seize her singles victory.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

And now the main event! Can newcomer Draco Anthony secure a major upset over the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong?

Championship Contender Match: Roderick Strong (w/Diamond Mine) vs. Draco Anthony

Draco Anthony holds power over Roderick Strong in the beginning. Strong reaches out to Diamond Mine, who helps him break away. Once he does, Strong starts asserting his dominance with a range of offense. Anthony recovers quickly and sways the match back in his favor. He maintains this for a brief period of time before leaving an opening for a jumping knee strike. Anthony is wiped out. Strong scores the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roderick Strong

That concludes this week’s episode of 205 Live. Thanks for watching!