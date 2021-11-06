Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in action!

Non-Title Match: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Ru Feng

Ru Feng held early control in the bout by hurling the champ halfway across the ring with a massive hip toss. Feng held on with a range of kicks before dropping him with a scoop slam for a two count. The champion bounced and started to pick apart Feng with kicks to the hamstrings and stiff chops to the chest. Strong couldn’t be caught after connecting a wicked jumping knee strike to earn the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Up next, Erica Yan makes her debut on the purple brand!

Erica Yan vs. Valentina Feroz

Erica Yan kicks things off with a full head of steam with back-to-back shoulder tackles that floored Valentina Feroz. Feroz ended things rather quickly once she locked in an inverted surfboard on Yan. Struggling to find a way out – since the ropes were way far away from her grasp – Yan just couldn’t get to them, allowing Feroz to pick up a submission victory.

Winner: Valentina Feroz

And now, the main event!

Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

The Grizzled Young Veterans stayed one step ahead of Jacket Time at the beginning of the bout. Ikemen Jiro got caught with some brutal offense between Zack Gibson and James Drake, including a wheelbarrow/double axe handle combo. Once Jiro made a desperate tag to Kushida, things started to pick up for Jacket Time. At one point, they planted stereo cartwheel dropkicks on Zack Gibson! Unfortunately, their momentum closed off once Malcolm Bivens and The Creed Brothers came out, causing a major distraction for Jacket Time, thus allowing Grizzled Young Veterans to hit Ticket to Mayhem for the pinfall victory in the main event.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

That concludes this week’s episode of 205 Live. Thanks for watching!