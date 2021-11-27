Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with one of the two women’s singles matches scheduled for tonight!

Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz

This was a fairly quick tie-up. Valentina Feroz has a hard time taking this match to the mat at the beginning of the bout. Feroz tried to fire up a range of offense. Blocking all flurries thrown her way, Elektra Lopez sent Feroz into next week with a vicious sit-down powerbomb that established her pinfall victory.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

The action continues with another women’s match!

Amari Miller vs. Erica Yan

Both women traded headlocks seconds after the bell sounds. Amari Miller pulls their match down on the mat with a series of different holds and strikes on Yan’s upper body. Yan finds a way to escape to regain control with a flurry of suplexes. Her suplexes almost earned her the pinfall victory, but Miller ended this thing early with a big boot and knee strike.

Winner: Amari Miller

And now, the main event!

Solo Sikoa vs. Andre Chase

Solo Sikoa dominates the opening stretch with some solid strikes and a suplex over the ropes. Andre Chase evades a Samoan Drop to land a swinging neckbreaker followed by a Thesz press. He repeats the routine but adds an extended choke on the mat. Sikoa regains control with a big kick. Chase fires back with a top-rope DDT that only gives him a two-count! Chase lands himself in a Samoan Drop and then a heavy dive. Sikoa pins Chase to earn his first 205 Live victory!

Winner: Solo Sikoa

That concludes this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Thanks for watching!