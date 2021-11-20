Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with a singles match in the men’s division!

Edris Enofé vs. Malik Blade

Edris Enofé is the first of two to make their debut for WWE.

Enofé starts this thing off red hot with several upper hands, followed by a good round of stiff right hands. Malik Blade fired up a dropkick from off the top rope but missed a frog splash attempt. Enofé stays focused with a bullseye kick to Blade’s face and standing moonsault. Cover. 1-2-3, Enofé earns his first WWE victory.

Winner: Edris Enofé

– After the match, both men exchange a handshake and a hug.

Up next, Tiffany Stratton makes her WWE debut as well!

Tiffany Stratton vs. Amari Miller

Stratton came off cocky throughout the match. It began when she ducked a clothesline and connected a double back handspring. Amari Miller immediately caught her with a kick to the face. Stratton returned the brutality by stomping on top of Miller’s fingers. Once she gripped Miller for position, Stratton stacked her with a unique pinning combination to cement her first WWE victory.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

And now, the main event!

Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Yulisa Leon and Kayden Carter kicked things off. Leon kept cutting the ring off from Leon. She hit a suplex for two. A range of stomps followed. Luckily, Carter makes a diving tag to Kacy Catanzaro, who overwhelmed Valentina Feroz with a somersault double leg drop! Carter makes a blind tag in and takes Leon down with a neckbreaker. Catanzaro comes crashing down with a 360 splash. Carter hooked the leg and obtained the main event victory.

Winners: Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

This concludes this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. Thanks for watching.