WWE and AEW ratings will be delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The numbers for last night’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite will be available on Monday before 5pm ET.

The numbers for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Wrestle House 2 special will be available on Tuesday morning, while the ratings for Friday’s WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage will be available on Tuesday before 5pm ET.

The ratings for Monday’s WWE RAW will also be delayed until Wednesday around noon.

Regular ratings updates will resume next Wednesday as the WWE NXT numbers will be available at the usual time, around 4pm ET.

