WWE has announced a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for tonight’s RAW.

The match will see Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio take on Bobby Lashley. WWE announced the match after The Mysterios issued the challenge to Lashley, as seen in the video below.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Fallout from Survivor Series

* Who stole Cleopatra’s golden egg from Vince McMahon?

* The Mysterios vs. Bobby Lashley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match