WWE has announced two new title matches for tonight’s RAW episode.

Tonight’s RAW will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defend the strap against Apollo Crews, who will have Commander Azeez at ringside.

WWE has also announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s RAW. This will be a rematch from the October 25 RAW.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to RAW

