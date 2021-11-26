WWE and Paramount+ have announced that the “Rumble” movie will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, December 15.

The “Rumble” animated feature movie from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios will premiere on December 15 via the Paramount+ streaming service owned by ViacomCBS.

The movie stars WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Geraldine Viswanathan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Ben Schwartz, Charles Barkley, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett, Fred Melamed, Michael Buffer, Carlos Gomez and Jimmy Tatro.

Today’s announcement from WWE noted that “Rumble” is an entertaining and original animated family film that celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.

The official synopsis notes, “In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, ‘Rumble’s’ teenage Winnie (voiced by Viswanathan) seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.”

Based on the graphic novel “Monster on the Hill” by Rob Harrell, “Rumble” is directed by Hamish Grieve, with a screenplay by Grieve and Matt Lieberman, and is produced by Brad Booker and Mark Bakshi. Executive producers are Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov, Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison and Richard Lowell.

“Rumble” was actually produced a few years back, and originally scheduled to be released on July 21, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was then pushed back to January 29 of this year, then May 14, and finally February 18 of next year. That date was changed again today, and has now been confirmed for December 15 as a Paramount+ exclusive. There will be no theatrical release after all.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with family-friendly films and bring ‘Rumble’s’ entertaining and inspiring underdog story to Paramount+ this holiday season,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, in today’s press release.

Below is the updated trailer for the “Rumble” movie: