WWE has announced a WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party for later this month.

The WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party will serve as the official kick-off to the big event scheduled for next April. It wil take place at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30pm local time.

The on-sale party will feature matches with WWE NXT Superstars, autograph signings, activities for kids, music, official WWE merchandise and more. Fans will also be able to purchase their mobile WrestleMania tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 12.

Superstars and Hall of Famers announced for the on-sale party include WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Jimmy Hart, The Street Profits, Doudrop, and Dana Brooke. The Undertaker will also be making a special appearance.

The WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Party is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Gates will open at 5pm local time, and the event will run from 5:30pm – 8pm. Parking is free in Lots 4 & 5 at AT&T Stadium. Full details on the party can be found here.

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington, Texas.

