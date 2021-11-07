WWE SmackDown stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, now known as Los Lotharios, have both received changes to their ring names.

According to WWE’s website, it’s now simply “Angel” and “Humberto” going forward.

On social media, Angel posted a photo of himself from the site and commented, “Call me Angel.”

The tag team picked up a victory over Cesaro and Mansoor on this past Friday’s SmackDown.

As noted earlier this week, WWE RAW star Veer received the opposite treatment when it comes to new ring names and was given a last name. He is going forward as “Veer Mahaan.”