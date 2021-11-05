WWE NXT on-air talents McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph are now engaged to be married.

Mitchell took to Instagram this week and announced that Joseph popped the question, and she said yes.

“life is fun with you… let’s do it forever [heart emoji] [ring emoji],” Mitchell wrote.

Vic referenced Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” single and wrote, “I finally listened to Beyoncé”

WWE congratulated the happy couple on their website, writing, “NXT announcers McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph are officially engaged! Mitchell shared the news with an Instagram post Thursday night that sparked an outpouring of support from the WWE Universe. Recently, Mitchell memorably was a bridesmaid for the InDex wedding and is now set for her own NXT-inspired nuptials. Congratulations to the happy couple!”

You can see the related Instagram posts from Vic and McKenzie below: