WWE has filed trademarks for several NXT 2.0 ring names for entertainment purposes on November 9.

The trademarks that were filed with the USPTO were “Draco Anthony,” “Felix Fernandez,” “Marquis Hamilton,” “Blair Baldwin,” and “Gary Wilson.”

Below is the description:

Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Draco Anthony recently debuted on WWE 205 Live against Roderick Strong. Anthony was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

As noted, referee Blair Baldwin recently went through a name change. She originally went as Paige, which led former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who is still with the company, to react on Twitter with the Spiderman – Spiderman GIF. The tweet can be seen below.