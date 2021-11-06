WWE has filed for two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.
The company filed trademarks for “Jacket Time” and for the ring name “Erica Yan” on November 2.
Jacket Time is the tag team name for Ikemen Jiro and Kushida.
Erica Yan is the ring name for Jie Yin. Yin signed with WWE back in July. She made her WWE 205 Live debut on November 5.
Below is the full description for the trademarks:
ERICA YAN trademark: entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
JACKET TIME trademark: entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.