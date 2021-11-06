WWE has filed for two new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The company filed trademarks for “Jacket Time” and for the ring name “Erica Yan” on November 2.

Jacket Time is the tag team name for Ikemen Jiro and Kushida.

Erica Yan is the ring name for Jie Yin. Yin signed with WWE back in July. She made her WWE 205 Live debut on November 5.

Below is the full description for the trademarks: