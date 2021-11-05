On this week’s episode of RAW, WWE showed a second post-draft coming soon vignette for Veer. The RAW Superstar will now be going under the name “Veer Mahaan.”

WWE will be making this official after they have filed to trademark the name “Veer Mahaan” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Mahaan is now a singles talent after being in a group with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

He was also previously known as Rinku Singh and later just Rinku in NXT. He was the tag team partner of Saurav (Gurjar) as Indus-Sher.

Mahaan’s last match was against Jaxson Ryker on the October 28 episode of Main Event. Mahaan’s last match on RAW was on September 27 in a six-man tag team match against Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali.

You can find the full description of the filing below: