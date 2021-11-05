Several more WWE HQ office departures have been revealed.

WWE office workers Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with the company, according to Fightful Select. The departures of Todd and Petrucelli were first reported by Brad Shepard.

It was noted that promotions within WWE, as well as new hires, will be made to fill the open spots. These latest office cuts were described as more about restructuring the company and moving new people into roles, and not as much of a move about “reducing head counts.”

Petrucelli worked as WWE’s Vice President of Brand. She was hired in November 2012 to work as the Executive Assistant to the Executive Vice President of Digital Media. She worked her way up through various roles, until being named VP of Brand in February 2019. Petrucelli’s LinkedIn page noted how she worked with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon to set a vision and strategy for the Brand department, which includes Brand, Community Relations, and Entertainment Relations teams. She also noted how she served as the Head of Operations/Chief of Staff for McMahon, and managed a $13 million+ budget annually.

Petrucelli was praised by McMahon in an October 2020 tweet after she was listed as one of the top 10 women to receive the Advertising Week 2020 Future Is Female Awards. Petrucelli’s LinkedIn page noted how she worked with McMahon to set a vision and strategy for the Brand department, which includes Brand, Community Relations, and Entertainment Relations teams. She also noted how she served as the Head of Operations/Chief of Staff for McMahon, and managed a $13 million+ budget annually.

“Ridiculously proud of Laura Petrucelli @WWE VP Brand for being listed in the top 10 women to receive the #AW2020 The Future is Female Awards! Every award I’ve ever received is largely because of her efforts! Congratulations Laura #YouDeserveIt!!!,” Stephanie wrote in that October 2020 tweet.

Petrucelli had just made a LinkedIn post earlier this week to mark a milestone of “9 incredible years” with the company. She marked that milestone by paying tribute to 9 leaders who she’s worked with and learned from, including McMahon.

Giaccio actually held the WWE 24/7 Title back in 2019. A segment aired on the WWE website and social media channels showing Giaccio capture the strap from R-Truth during a WWE Employee Town Hall event at WWE HQ. Truth then won the title back during a Talent Relations meeting, in a segment that also aired online. Giaccio worked as WWE’s Senior Manager of Talent Sales & Global Partnerships. He came to WWE in June 2013 as the Senior Account Coordinator of Partnership Marketing, and worked his way up through the company. He was promoted to the role of Senior Manager of Talent Sales & Global Partnerships in April 2020.

Todd worked as WWE’s Vice President of Partnership Marketing. She came to WWE in October 2007, spending just over 14 months with the company.

Stamatis worked as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Sales Strategy. He came to WWE in August 2017. Stamiatis’ LinkedIn page noted that he was responsible for overseeing WWE’s Global Sales & Partnerships group, with a significant role in managing WWE’s relationships with NBCUniversal Entertainment and FOX Sports.

It was noted by Shepard that around 7 WWE HQ employees were let go this week, with many of them working under the umbrella of McMahon. We reported before how WWE also released longtime Senior Vice President of Creative Services Stan Stanski this week, which was seen as a shocker within the company. It was also reported how Kristina Salen was replaced as WWE’s Chief Financial Officer this morning, hours after she participated in the WWE Q3 2021 earnings call. You can click here for the announcement on Salen’s departure and her replacement, Frank A. Riddick III, with statements from Salen, Riddick and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. You can also click here for office talk on Salen and how she was not well-liked.

Stay tuned for more.