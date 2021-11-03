Thanks to Benton Smith for the following WWE RAW live event results from today’s show at The Brighton Centre in Brighton, England:
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest retained over Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way
* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison
* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie retained over Drake Maverick
* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retained over The Street Profits and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat
* WWE Champion Big E retained over Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight