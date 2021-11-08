WWE had a live show today in Liverpool, England. In the main event, Charlotte Flair successfully defended the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Sasha Banks.
Below are the full results:
* WALTER defeated Cesaro
* Finn Balor defeated Sheamus
* Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn (NXT Championship Match)
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jinder Mahal (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Shayna Baszler def. Natalya
* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ
* Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
h/t: Wrestling Bodyslam
#WWELiverpool: You were amazing! You’re next #WWELeeds! 🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jvPZRny6Ff
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2021
from #NXTPhillyMainEvent to #WWELiverpool MAIN EVENT….
👸🏼💙 thank you Liverpool 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/tl3mJPdA4D
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 7, 2021
It’s gonna be #BossTime in #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/1Iit20mCGA
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 7, 2021
Na na na nananana, nannana, hey Drew…..#WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/8lKPbFMTPd
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 7, 2021
#WWELiverpool witnessed an EPIC encounter between @WalterAUT & @WWECesaro!! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/cqlxJICBsH
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2021
I had the best time tonight. Thank you, Liverpool ❤️🇬🇧🪲 https://t.co/jkUe9gBctw
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 7, 2021