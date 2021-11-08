WWE had a live show today in Liverpool, England. In the main event, Charlotte Flair successfully defended the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Sasha Banks.

Below are the full results:

* WALTER defeated Cesaro

* Finn Balor defeated Sheamus

* Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn (NXT Championship Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jinder Mahal (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Shayna Baszler def. Natalya

* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ

* Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

