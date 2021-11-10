Thank to Cliff Flyn for the following WWE live event results from today’s show in Manchester, England at the AO Arena:
* Finn Balor and Cesaro defeated WALTER and Sheamus
* Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler
* Jeff Hardy defeated Madcap Moss by DQ when Happy Baron Corbin interfered, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre defeating Corbin and Moss in tag team action
* WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retained over Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura retained over Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sasha Banks