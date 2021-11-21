WWE held a live event on November 20 from the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY. In the main event, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

Below are the full results:

WWE United States Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky

RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler), AJ Styles & Omos

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik & Rey Mysterio

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair

(h/t Fightful)

The final WWE match before #SurvivorSeries is a Raw Women’s title bout between Becky Lynch and Bianca Bel-Air. #WWESyracuse pic.twitter.com/Af5YHaDlNb — HeelToTheFace (@HeelToTheFace) November 21, 2021