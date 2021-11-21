WWE held a live event on November 20 from the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY. In the main event, Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.
Below are the full results:
WWE United States Championship Match
Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky
RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Dirty Dawgz (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler), AJ Styles & Omos
Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
Bobby Lashley defeated Dominik & Rey Mysterio
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair
