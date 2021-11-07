WWE held a live event at the SSE Arena in London, England on November 6. In the main event, WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a London Street Fight.

Below are the full results:

Intercontinental Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal

United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match

Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker

RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop

RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

WWE Championship Match

London Street Fight: Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley

Thank you Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham and London! I am so grateful to be in this position. I am so thankful for the growth. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. pic.twitter.com/Ow22yjSa0P — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 6, 2021

