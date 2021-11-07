WWE held a live event at the SSE Arena in London, England on November 6. In the main event, WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a London Street Fight.
Below are the full results:
Intercontinental Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/Rick Boogs) defeated Jinder Mahal
United States Championship Fatal Four Way Match
Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
NXT Championship Match
Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker
RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop
RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
WWE Championship Match
London Street Fight: Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley
Thank you Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham and London! I am so grateful to be in this position. I am so thankful for the growth. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. pic.twitter.com/Ow22yjSa0P
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) November 6, 2021
