The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Liv Morgan makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Tamina makes her entrance.

Liv Morgan vs. Tamina

They lock up. Tamina pushes Morgan to the mat. Morgan and Tamina eventually exchange strikes. Tamina sends Morgan to the ropes. Morgan connects with an Ensiguri on Tamina. Morgan hits an elbow to the face of Tamina. Tamina sets Morgan on the top rope. Morgan hits a Hurricanrana on Tamina. Morgan dropkicks Tamina. Morgan pins Tamina for a two count. Morgan runs towards Tamina. Tamina superkicks Morgan. Tamina goes to the top rope. Tamina goes for a Splash from off the top turnbuckle. Morgan gets out of the way. Morgan rolls Tamina up for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeating SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeating Bianca Belair to retain her title.

Jaxson Ryker and Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin) make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Jaxson Ryker

Alexander kicks and strikes Ryker as the bell rings. Ryker eventually hits an STO from off the top turnbuckle on Alexander. As Ryker goes to cover Alexander, Benjamin pulls him out of the ring. Ryker goes to ringside and strikes Benjamin. Ryker rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander superkicks Ryker. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Ryker. Alexander pins Ryker for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Big E defeating Kevin Owens.