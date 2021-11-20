The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. John Morrison makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith check in on commentary. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance.

Veer Mahaan vs. John Morrison

Morrison locks in a headlock, Mahaan sends him to the ropes. Mahaan hits a shoulder-block on Morrison. Morrison eventually connects with a knee to the face of Mahaan. Morrison pins Mahaan for a two count. Morrison hits the ropes. Mahaan catches Morrison with a side slam. Mahaan drops an elbow on Morrison. Mahaan hits a pair of clotheslines on Morrison in the corner. Mahaan follows up with one more clothesline on Morrison. Mahaan pins Morrison for the win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez make their entrance. The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander) make their entrances.

Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin)

Azeez takes Alexander to the mat with a knee strike to the midsection. Benjamin eventually sends Crews to the corner. Benjamin runs towards Crews, Crews gets his boots up. Benjamin connects with a kick to Crews. Benjamin pins Crews for a two count. Alexander tags in. Alexander Suplexes Crews. Alexander pins Crews for a surprising three count.

Winners: The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin)

Alexander slides out of the ring as Azeez angrily enters it after the match.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Official Adam Pearce announcing Austin Theory as Rey Mysterio’s replacement for Team RAW at Survivor Series.