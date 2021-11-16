Austin Theory has replaced Rey Mysterio on Team RAW at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW saw Bobby Lashley defeat Mysterio in the main event. Rey was looking to get payback on Lashley for how he returned last week and defeated Dominik Mysterio, to take Dominik’s Team RAW spot. Adam Pearce watched the Rey vs. Lashley match from backstage and later announced that due to the well-being of Rey and Team RAW, he had to pull Rey from the team, with a replacement to be announced at a later date. Theory then hit the ring and dropped Dominik from behind with the ATL. Pearce was posing for a selfie as officials tended to Rey and Dominik when Pearce came back out to the stage. Pearce said he liked Theory’s style, and then named him as Rey’s Team RAW replacement.

The final RAW before Survivor Series went off the air with Theory posing for a selfie while officials tended to The Mysterios in the ring. Theory now joins Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins on the men’s Team RAW. They will face Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin and one final Superstar to be announced later this week.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from the end of the go-home RAW:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura