Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show with WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in the non-title match. We’re live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Big E and Owens are backstage talking. Owens has been working hard to prove he’s not a turncoat like he was in the past. He says Big E is one of the few people who he cares what they think. Owens insists he has no idea Seth Rollins was going to attack last week. Big E listens but just says he has a match tonight and doesn’t care. Big E walks off. Owens mumbles to himself and says he does care.

– We’re live as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW in Louisville. We go right to the ring as Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring while Mike Rome does the introduction. Fans boo as Rollins takes the mic and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.