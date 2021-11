Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Liv Morgan

* Bobby Lashley’s path of destruction continues

* What will WWE Champion Big E have to say to Kevin Owens?

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor