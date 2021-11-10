WarGames is returning to WWE NXT.

It was announced during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode that WarGames will take place on Sunday, December 5. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

We noted a few weeks back how the first NXT 2.0 special event was planned for December 5, and that report indicated that the “Takeover” name may be done away with as a part of the NXT 2.0 revamp. Tonight’s announcement on WarGames did not include the “Takeover” name, so it looks like WWE has dropped that branding.

The inaugural NXT WarGames event was held in 2017. The first two years there were WarGames matches for the men’s division only, but each year after that they have had two of the double-cage WarGames matches per event, one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division.

There’s no word on who will be competing in WarGames this year, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the new NXT WarGames logo: