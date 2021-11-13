WWE NXT added a match to this Tuesday’s lineup as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will meet in the ring.

Kai attacked Gonzalez with a shovel during her NXT Women’s Championship Match against Mandy Rose. With the assist from Kai, Rose became the new champion at last month’s WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc.

On this past week’s NXT, Gonzalez called out Kai over what she did, but when Kai came out to the stage, Cora Jade attacked her. Once things settled down, Gonzalez told Jade she was going to get Kai first, which Jade seemed to be alright with.

Below is the updated WWE NXT card:

* Poker showdown in the ring between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

* The Diamond Mine (The Creed Brothers and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) vs. Odyssey Jones, Ikemen Jiro, and Kushida

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai