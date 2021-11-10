Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 603,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.43% from last week’s 631,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.15 rating represents 195,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.51% from the 198,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #36 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #30 ranking.

NXT ranked #59 in viewership on cable this week. This is equal with last week’s #59 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership had no major MLB, NBA or Election Night competition as they did in recent weeks, but there was some minor competition from college football. The show drew the fifth-lowest audience of the year for USA Network episodes, and seventh-lowest overall if you include the two Syfy episodes. The key demo rating is in the range of what NXT averaged in October. This week’s viewership was down 4.43% from last week, while the key demo rating was equal with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 4.6% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The College Football Playoffs Rankings Show on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.66 rating, drawing 2.139 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.488 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.174 million viewers, also drawing a 0.72 key demo rating. The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.78 rating, drawing 6.848 million viewers

This week’s live NXT episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the opener, an Urban Training segment with The Grizzled Young Veterans, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker speaking from the UK, Cameron Grimes returning to action, Elektra Lopez returning to action, Boa vs. Joe Gacy, Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray, The Creed Brothers vs. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. and Pete Dunne returning to address the crowd. The main event ended up being Dunne vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a non-title bout.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 603,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode