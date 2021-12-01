Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The final WarGames build

* The Adventures of MSK continues as Wes Lee and Nash Carter search for their shaman

* Edris Enofe makes his NXT 2.0 debut

* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy hosts All-Inclusive Invitational

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a title shot at WarGames

* Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Fans will choose the participants