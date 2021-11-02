Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* New NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will open the show

* Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone

* Tony D’Angelo appears on “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Cameron Grimes appears in “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will address the NXT Universe and discuss his next move as champion

* Solo Sikoa will make his in-ring debut

* Dakota Kai returns to in-ring action against Cora Jade