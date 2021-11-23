Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature more build to the upcoming WarGames event.

NXT 2.0 will be headlined by Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT North American Title against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat tonight. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title match

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade in a non-title match

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.