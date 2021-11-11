WWE’s WrestleMania 38 ticket on-sale party was held on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The event was free and open to the public, and featured special appearances by WWE Superstars, including WWE Champion Big E, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, Doudrop, and The Street Profits, among others.

The following matches with the WWE NXT brand were held on the field:

* Odyssey Jones defeated LA Knight

* Xyon Quinn defeated Grayson Waller

* MSK defeated Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

* Raquel Gonzalez defeated Dakota Kai

The Undertaker and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared at last night’s party to honor Medal of Honor recipient and National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation board member Major General Pat Brady. This was a part of WWE’s new multi-year partnership with the NMOHMF, which you can read about at this link.

Below are a few photos and clips from the party, along with a story from the local NBC affiliate:

I guess everything is bigger in TX! Join us for the @WrestleMania On-Sale Party tonight at @ATTStadium ahead of April’s #WrestleMania38 – the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history! pic.twitter.com/h3pv3HqLRb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 10, 2021