On this past Wednesday’s WWE NXT, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was interrupted by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and his buddy, Trick Williams.

In the segment, Hayes told Ciampa that he’s the new face of NXT and the veterans of the brand just have to face facts.

Hayes had more to say last night on social media about this topic:

“This is for all you NXT veterans that are pressed at the fact I’m calling myself the ‘A-Champion.’ I’m letting you know right now, I don’t care what you guys think. Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano — I’m not worried about y’all.

“I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing because at the end of the day, when I get in the ring, I don’t freakin’ miss. So from this point on, this is my show. This is my brand. I’m the new face of NXT. And that’s all it is. That’s all it’s going to be. Y’all can just kiss my ass.”

Hayes cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract last month to beat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott” to win the NXT North American Title.