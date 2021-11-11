Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE NXT UK, which airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on today’s agenda:

Andy Shepherd and Niguel McGuinness welcome fans to WWE NXT UK! We kick things off with a thrilling high-flying contest!

Nathan Frazier vs. Mark Andrews (w/Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna)

Mark Andrews gains technical control at the beginning of the bout. Nathan Frazier quickens the pace with back-to-back arm drags. Andrews eats a dropkick and a round of chops in the corner. Frazier snaps Andrews with a suplex for just a two count. Andrews fires up with a belly-to-back suplex for two. He maintains control with a northern lights suplex for another near-fall attempt. Andrews ensnares an iron octopus in the center of the ring.

Frazier starts to bounce back with a perfect slingblade and a falling inverted DDT for two. Andrews blocks Frazier’s momentum with a falcon arrow. He looks for a cover, and Frazier leaps out by the second count. Frazier hoists Andrews in the Superman position and hurls him face-first into the turnbuckles!

Another pivotal moment comes for Frazier when he jumps on the ropes and drags Andrews down with a beautiful Spanish Fly. He misses a corkscrew moonsault plancha and walks right into a Stundog Millionaire. Andrews can be caught in the closing seconds of the bout when he hits his Fall to Pieces (shooting star press) and stacks Frazier in a cradle pin for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Mark Andrews

– We look back at the confrontation between NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Rampage Brown.

– Last week, Sam Gradwell had some choice words about A-Kid. This week, A-Kid interrupts Gradwell’s interview and calls him out for a match.

– The NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly, are having some fun and learning how to move and groove like the guys from Magic Mike. They’ll find out where their future stands after today’s No. 1 Contenders Match.

– Kenny Williams is seen writing a message about Sha Samuels. Williams and the production crew hear a bunch of racket coming from Saxon Huxley. Williams tries to tell him to quiet down.

Stevie Turner vs. Dani Luna

Both women go for a lock-up. Dani Luna drags Stevie Turner towards the corner. They lock up with the same results as before. They decide to switch it up with a Greco-Roman tie-up. Luna sends Turner down on the mat and pins her shoulders. Turner bridges out and turns this thing around with a brief Lou Thesz press. She stays on top of Luna with Three Amigos suplexes and a neckbreaker. Cover. Luna pops free at two. Luna latches on with a snap suplex, followed by a powerbomb. Luna marches forward with a pinfall victory.

Winner: Dani Luna

– All four teams are preparing for their No. 1 Contenders match, which will be today’s main event!

– Nina Samuels gets herself in trouble when she starts talking smack about Aleah James. To her dismay, James hears the whole thing. James tells Samuels she’s going to talk to Sid Scala about a match.

– Gallus plans to prove their alliance is stronger than Teoman and Rohan Raja.

– Blair Davenport runs into a victorious Dani Luna, who she feels is beneath her. She refuses to celebrate Luna’s winning efforts.

Next week:

* A-Kid vs. Sam Gradwell

* Teoman & Rohan Raja vs. Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang

And now, the main event! Which team will secure their spot as Pretty Deadly’s newest challengers for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship?

No. 1 Contenders Match: Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter, Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) vs. Symbiosis (T-Bone & Primate) (w/Eddie Dennis)

Jack Starz and Trent Seven kick things off. The fans rally together and start a “Trent Seven Army” chant. Starz heads for a waistlock. Seven switches out and applaud Starz for his efforts. They reset with Starz turning his attention with an ankle hold before locking up Seven’s wrist. Dave Mastiff makes a tag in and sends Seven back-first on the mat with a big shoulder tackle. Mastiff slams Seven back down on the canvas for a two count.

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter make rapid-fire tags in and out. Both men keep Seven grounded until Primate and Mastiff make their way in. Mastiff plants a jumping senton on Primate. Jack Starz tags himself back in and hooks the leg for a near-fall. Starz kicks Eddie Dennis off the apron. Tyler Bate steps into the ring for the first time. Bate sends Starz to the ropes, and Dennis tries to intrude again. The referee catches it and ejects him from ringside. In comes T-Bone and Mastiff. T-Bone picks up the powerhouse and sends him out of the ring with a fallaway slam. Primate and T-Bone double team on Starz in the corner, but it’s not enough for them to earn the victory.

Oliver Carter tags in and takes his fight to T-Bone. He starts throwing a range of punches on T-Bone’s ribs. After various tag-outs, Tyler Bate and Ashton Smith trade blows in the center of the ring. Bate eats a big boot. Trent Seven and Smith head on up to the top rope. T-Bone also joins the fray and throws Seven onto the others!! Primate flies to the outside, as well. Primate’s manic offense rocks Moustache Mountain for a while. Bate catches Primate and Jack Starz with a double airplane spin! Starz deadlifts Seven and sends him crashing with a powerbomb. In the corner, Mastiff is working on Oliver Carter. Ashton Smith flies over to save Carter. Both of them join forces with a Doomsday Cutter on Mastiff!!

Tyler Bate dives to the outside. Trent Seven runs in to hit his Seven Stars Lariat on Primate. Cover. Primate kicks out, and Trent Seven looks to Tyler Bate to finish this thing off. This match ends when Bate and Seven come together with an assisted flying knee/Burning Hammer combo. Cover. 1-2-3, Seven and Bate have earned their spot as the next challengers for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship!

Winners: Moustache Mountain

From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we wish all military personnel a wonderful and safe Veterans Day.