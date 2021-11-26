Yesterday’s episode of WWE NXT UK was from their most recent television tapings last month at the BT Studios in London, England. In the main event, the Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar retained his championship against Sam Gradwell.

Below are this week’s results of WWE NXT UK:

* NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar defeated Sam Gradwell (2-1)

* Jordan Devlin defeated Mark Andrews

* Isla Dawn defeated Aleah James

* Jinny defeated Angel Hayze

Next week, two titles will be on the line. Ilja Dragunov will defend his NXT United Kingdom Championship against Rampage Brown. And the NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura will put her title on the line against Xia Brookside.