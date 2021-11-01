The RAW Women’s Title match will open tonight’s USA Network broadcast from Providence.

WWE has just announced that Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s RAW episode.

WWE has not announced any additional matches for tonight’s RAW, but they posted the following teaser for the feud between #1 contender Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E:

“After Seth Rollins emerged victorious in an explosive Fatal Four Way Ladder Match to secure a WWE Title opportunity against Big E last week, what will the dangerous Visionary have planned next for The Powerhouse of Positivity? Don’t miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.”

