Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with fallout from Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW but there will be more on the storyline for Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg, which someone stole from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon at the pay-per-view last night. Vince said he was gifted the egg by The Rock after it was featured in his new “Red Notice” movie.

The RAW and SmackDown locker rooms are set to be at tonight’s show as Adam Pearce tries to figure out who stole the egg.

Survivor Series fallout on tonight’s RAW will include a follow-up to Kevin Owens walking out on Team RAW, plus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appearing to celebrate her win over SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and to continue the feud with #1 contender Liv Morgan.

There’s no word on matches for tonight’s RAW but it’s believed that Veer Mahaan may make his return to the red brand show after weeks of vignettes. Veer defeated John Morrison on WWE Main Event last week, in what was Morrison’s final match with the company.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.