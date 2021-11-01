Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight and that’s Bianca Belair challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE is also teasing that Seth Rollins will have a follow-up for WWE Champion Big E after winning last week’s Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to the champ.

For what it’s worth, the WWE website has Karrion Kross advertised for tonight’s show. He has been away for a few weeks amid rumors of another change to his character. Bobby Lashley is also advertised, which would be his first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

The arena is advertising a six-man dark match locally with Big E, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Rollins, AJ Styles and Omos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.