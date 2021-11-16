Former Impact Wrestling veteran Petey Williams is reportedly being fast-tracked into WWE’s behind-the-scenes system.

We noted back in late October that Williams was receiving a tryout for the role of WWE Producer at RAW and SmackDown tapings. The WWE tryout came after Williams received praise for his role as an Impact Producer in recent years.

In an update, Williams is being fast-tracked into the role of a WWE Producer, according to Ringside News. This shows that WWE realizes the mind Williams has for the business, and they want to utilize that.

Williams was previously named as a producer for the SmackDown match between King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was interesting as WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Michael “PS” Hayes is often the point person for Reigns’ matches. It has since been revealed that Hayes was actually the producer for Reigns vs. Woods, and that Williams was listed on the run sheet because he was shadowing Hayes.

Williams is reportedly shadowing Hayes and other producers so that he can be fast-tracked into the system. He will continue shadowing various producers as he learns the WWE way of doing things. It’s likely that he won’t be shadowing producers for long because WWE is putting him through the motions at a rapid pace.

Petey’s WWE tryout process began just days after he worked behind-the-scenes at Impact’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 23 and the post-pay-per-view set of Impact TV tapings.

