Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s main event for the right to rule SmackDown with King Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a non-title match. Cole notes that Kofi Kingston is not here tonight due to the MCL sprain suffered last week in the attack by The Bloodline.

– We go right to the ring and Sonya Deville is out with the women’s Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. She hypes the pay-per-view and introduces Shotzi first, then Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and finally Aliyah. Deville then says last but certainly not least, here is the Team Captain. The music hits and out comes Sasha Banks to a pop.

Banks hits the ring as Shotzi stares her down. They start fighting but the other teammates hold them back. The music interrupts and out comes Naomi. Naomi gets in Deville’s face and there’s still chaos in the ring with everyone arguing. Baszler grabs Naomi from behind and they start fighting. A brawl breaks out with Banks and Baszler going at it in the ring, while Natalya and Naomi also fight in the ring. Shotzi and Aliyah are fighting at ringside. Deville watches the chaos unfold. Baszler and Banks fight into the corner as we go to an early commercial break.