The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

WWE previously teased SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm for tonight’s show, but that match is not currently listed in the official preview.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight:

* Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns awaits his next challenger

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.