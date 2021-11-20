Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We see what happened last week with King Xavier Woods and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– We go right to the ring and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. There’s a throne fit for a king in the middle of the ring, and what looks like a velvet ring apron cover. There’s also the crown, scepter and robe worn by King Xavier Woods. The Usos give a grand royal introduction for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and then bring him out. The music hits and out comes Reigns with Paul Heyman.

Reigns stops and stand tall at the entrance-way, raising his finger in the air as the pyro explodes. Heyman and Reigns march to the ring now as Heyman raises the strap in the air. Cole and McAfee hype the non-title champion vs. champion match between Reigns and WWE Champion Big E at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. They also hype The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro on Sunday. Reigns poses in the ring as The Bloodline raises their titles in the air, and more pyro goes off.

Heyman takes the mic and says he’s so overcome with emotion he’s fumbling mics. He tells Reigns this has been in the works for him all week. Heyman says no one in the history of WWE has deserved to be crowned King as much as The Head of The Table, The Tribal Chief, The Tribal King, Roman Reigns. Heyman says he knows in his heart, a little out of character, that everyone here tonight will agree that the distinction of King certainly doesn’t belong to Woods. Fans boo. Heyman says and it sure as hell won’t ever belong to Brock Lesnar. Fans boo again. Heyman says it also won’t belong to someone like Big E, who will be smashed by Reigns this Sunday. Reigns takes the mic from Heyman to interrupt. Heyman goes on praising Reigns. Reigns asks whose idea was this. Heyman points at The Usos. Reigns says this must be a joke, right? Reigns says they don’t really think he cares about or needs this stuff. He doesn’t need this to be acknowledged, he puts in the hard work and earned the respect. Reigns tells Hartford to acknowledge him and they respond with a loud but mixed reaction. Reigns says the only reason he took the crown last week is because he can. The music interrupts and out comes Woods.

Woods says those items in the ring are his possession, but they do not make a true king. Woods says what makes a king is knowing that you’re doing good for the WWE Universe. Woods says if Reigns was a king for what he did last week, he’d face Woods like a man and settled this man-to-man with Woods. Woods challenges Reigns to settle this like a man, without his goons, so he can show Reigns what a real king is made of. Reigns can’t believe Woods doesn’t care about his stuff, and that it means nothing to him. Reigns instructs Jey to throw the robe down, and Reigns steps on him. Reigns taunts Woods, who says the clothes don’t make a man.. Reigns orders Jey to snap the scepter in two now. Fans boo. Reigns asks Woods if he’s sure. Reigns orders The Usos to slam the throne down and destroy it now. They toss it to the floor and Reigns laughs at Woods, taunting him for looking unhappy.

Woods seethes on the ramp now. They go to destroy the crown now but Reigns asks for it. Reigns holds the crown up and asks Woods one more time if he’s sure it means nothing to him. Reigns puts the crown down on the mat and teases a stomp, but Woods rushes the ring and gets beat down by The Usos. Reigns never stomped on the crown. Woods is double teamed in the corner now. They hold Woods down as Reigns taunts him, saying he’s the only King around here who doesn’t need props because he’s the one. Reigns stomps the crown and destroys it as Woods yells out. They put Woods back down and fans boo. The Bloodline stands tall over Woods now as the music starts up and fans keep booing.

– We see how Sami Zayn was removed from the men’s Team SmackDown last week.

Sheamus vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal

We go right back to the ring and out comes Sheamus to make his blue brand return. The winner of this match will be the final member of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. The Celtic Warrior hits the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with Xavier Woods, who is selling the beatdown he just received. She asks where he goes from here and he says he will be in the ring tonight as Roman Reigns will accept his challenge, and he will make Reigns pay. Woods says everyone knows The Roman Empire wasn’t built in a day, but it will fall tonight. Woods limps away. We go back to the ring and Ricochet is making his entrance. Jinder Mahal and Cesaro are already out. The bell rings and Jinder brawls with Cesaro while Sheamus drops Ricochet and stomps away in the corner.

Sheamus and Cesaro face off in the middle of the ring but Jinder hits Cesaro from behind and they fight. Sheamus drops Cesaro with a clothesline. Ricochet unloads on Sheamus now but Sheamus beats him down. Ricochet counters White Noise for a roll-up for 2. Jinder drops Ricochet with a big kick to the face. Jinder stomps Ricochet while Cesaro unloads on Sheamus in the corner. Sheamus and Jinder double team Cesaro now until Ricochet makes the save.

We see Shanky at ringside. Sheamus tosses Cesaro to the floor, then helps Jinder with Ricochet. Jinder tosses Ricochet to the apron and sets up for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, letting Sheamus take over and deliver the shots. Jinder takes advantage and rolls Sheamus up from behind for a 2 count. Sheamus and Jinder go at it as they’re alone in the ring now. Sheamus sends Jinder to the apron and delivers a big running knee, then 10 Beats of the Bodhrán as fans count along. Sheamus then snaps Jinder to the floor. Sheamus poses but turns around to a takedown by Cesaro.

Sheamus blocks the Cesaro Swing but Ricochet springboards in with a dropkick to Sheamus. Ricochet sends Sheamus to the floor, then kips up for a pop. Ricochet runs the ropes and leaps off the top, taking down the other three wrestlers on the floor. Ricochet stands tall at ringside and poses on top of the barrier as we go back to commercial.