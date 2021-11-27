Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with Kayla Braxton in the ring, welcoming everyone to SmackDown. Braxton goes on about Brock Lesnar’s suspension but she’s quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman come out and stop on the stage for the pyro to go off. Heyman raises the strap in the air and they march to the ring. Michael Cole also welcomes us to SmackDown and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole mentions how Kayla was about to mention the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension possibly being lifted. We go to a video package of highlights from Reigns’ win over WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday. Reigns and Heyman enter the ring to more pyro going off.

Heyman snatches the mic from Braxton and brings up rumors on Lesnar, asking if that’s the best she has. Heyman says we don’t do rumors on The Island of Relevancy, and that’s Kayla’s problem – she parades around here like she’s a journalist with news on Lesnar’s suspension, knowing what it means to Reigns and Heyman, when really she just wanted to come get a spotlight for herself with rumors. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman tells them not to boo Kayla, then tells her that he defended her as his co-worker, a co-worker he’s ashamed of because of these rumors. Heyman tells Kayla to get some sources and next time come with facts when in the presence of Reigns. Heyman says he once liked Kayla because others thought she was pretty, but here she is with rumors, and living her life through an Instagram filter, which is no way for a legit journalist to live, and until she’s a legit journalist, this is her cue to leave the ring. Heyman thanks her for her time and says goodnight. Fans boo Heyman some more as a “we want Brock!” chant starts up.

Reigns asks Heyman if he wants to know the problem with rumors. They give losers false hope, and compared to Reigns, everyone else around here is a loser because he’s beaten them all. Reigns says Lesnar is the #1 loser around here. The boos continue. Reigns says he beat Lesnar and the conditions weren’t even ideal, Reigns flew around the world and smashed his ass. Reigns repeats it – Lesnar is a loser and he doesn’t care about the rumors, that’s a fact. Reigns says Big E is also a loser because he got smashed at Survivor Series. Reigns says these fools are just a part of a long list he’s beaten. Reigns says it’s getting embarrassing because he’s running laps around the roster, and management is getting worried.

Reigns and Heyman bring up the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine his next challenger. Reigns says it doesn’t matter what kind of match they have, they can let 3 or 4 win tonight and it won’t matter because he will smash them all. He can do that because he’s the best of the best, the Universal Champion, The Head of The Table, our Tribal Chief, and the greatest of all-time, and when his days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, then the whole world… will acknowledge him. The music starts back up as Reigns raises his finger in the air.

– Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal main event. They send us to the Progressive Match Flo replay for this week, showing last week’s Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss match, which led to Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Moss and Happy Corbin on tonight’s show.

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out homes Jeff Hardy to pyro and a home state pop. Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword, Angela. Drew raises the sword in the air as pyro explodes. McIntyre marches to the ring and poses in the corner with the sword as the fire shoots up around the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss as Hardy and McIntyre stand tall together in the ring. The pyro hits before Moss and Corbin head to the ring together. The bell rings and Corbin attacks Hardy from behind, beating him down and taunting him. Corbin sends Hardy into the corner but misses a charge in. Hardy drops Corbin and hits several of his signature moves, including the basement dropkick. Corbin turns it around and tags in Moss to take over.

Moss levels Hardy with a running shoulder. Moss runs the ropes but Hardy nails a hip toss for a 2 count. Drew tags in for a quick double team with Hardy. Moss kicks out at 2. Drew with a big chop in the corner to Moss. Moss fights out of the corner but Drew nails a clothesline coming out of the opposite corner. Drew warns Corbin that he’s next. Drew holds Moss while Hardy flies off the top rope with a right hand.

Fans chant for Hardy now. Moss charges but gets sent to the floor. Hardy sends Moss to the barrier and then drops Corbin over the top rope to send him to the floor. Hardy with a right hand off the apron to the floor. Hardy celebrates until Moss tosses him over into the timekeeper’s area. Moss celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in control. He drops McIntyre off the apron with a cheap shot. Moss with cheap shots to Hardy while Corbin has the referee distracted. Moss tags back in but Hardy fights back. They collide with double lariats and both go down as fans rally for Hardy now.

Drew and Corbin tag in at the same time. Drew unloads with clotheslines, then an elbow to drop Corbin. Drew with a big belly-to-belly suplex, then a neckbreaker. Corbin runs in and dodges a Glasgow Kiss but Drew drops him with a neckbreaker, then a kip-up for a big pop. Drew waits for the Claymore Kick but has to stop and knock Moss off the apron. Drew turns back around to a big Deep Six from Corbin for a close 2 count. Moss tags back in and goes for a double team on Drew but Hardy makes the save. Corbin leaps off the second rope but Hardy kicks him.

Corbin sends Hardy to the floor as Drew also sends Corbin to the floor. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and the Claymore Kick to Moss for a big pop. Drew tags in the home state hero for a big pop. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Hardy and McIntyre celebrate as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage talking with Aliyah when Paul Heyman walks up. Aliyah says it was good chatting to Aliyah, but she’s sure Kayla and Heyman have a lot to talk about. Heyman asks if Kayla has confirmation on those Lesnar rumors, but he dismisses the idea of the Lesnar rumors and says Lesnar got himself suspended for touching Adam Pearce and is hiding behind the suspension because he is afraid of Roman Reigns. Heyman mentions how he doesn’t have Lesnar’s new phone number, but neither does Kayla. Heyman says he’s pushing for Kayla to be gone unless she has confirmation on the Lesnar rumors before the end of the night, or maybe that’s just a rumor. Heyman walks off.

Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland with Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Holland comes out to Sheamus’ theme song. We see what happened last week to set this match up. Holland prepares to make his blue brand in-ring debut as Sheamus hypes him up. Back to commercial.