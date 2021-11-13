Two members of Team SmackDown have been pulled from the WWE Survivor Series line-ups.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sonya Deville pull Aliyah from the women’s team after Aliyah got the win for her team in the six-woman opener that saw Sasha Banks, Naomi and Aliyah defeat Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

Deville later approached Aliyah backstage and said she had just been advised that Aliyah was removed from the team. This was not confirmed, but speculation is that Naomi, who has been feuding with Deville as of late, will somehow end up taking the final spot on Team SmackDown for the women’s division. You can see footage of the Aliyah – Deville segment below, along with footage from the angle that WWE did with Aliyah, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali later in the show.

SmackDown also saw Sami Zayn lose his spot on Team SmackDown. We noted before how Pearce booked Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy with the loser being removed from Team SmackDown. The match was made after Zayn tried to convince Pearce that Hardy should be removed from the team.

Zayn’s replacement was not revealed, but speculation is that WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner may get the spot at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. You can click here for our earlier report on Wagner appearing during tonight’s SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on who will get the final Team SmackDown spots for Survivor Series, but we will keep you updated.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the current card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair