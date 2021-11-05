Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration.

The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed up to the victim’s home and, “that’s when he hit him.” He is now facing a battery charge and will be held on a $5,000 bond.

Diaz is a Cuban professional boxer with a current record of 12-1-0. His last boxing match was in December 2019. He most recently got into bareknuckle fighting, and lost to former UFC fighter Thiago Alves at the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship 18 event in late June. Diaz has a BKFC record of 2-1.

Dana Brooke, age 32, and Diaz, age 40, began dating in December 2019. They became engaged in July of this year. Brooke was most recently seen on TV losing to Shayna Baszler in the opening round of the WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Neither Brooke nor Diaz have made a statement regarding the arrest.

