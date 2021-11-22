WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title champion vs. champion main event as WWE Champion Big E makes his way out. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns stands tall as the pyro goes off. Big E stares Reigns down as he marches to the ring, stopping at ringside to stare back at him. Reigns poses on the apron, facing the crowd and raising his finger in the air. Reigns then enters the ring and raises the strap as more pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they face off as fans cheer. There’s some brief trash talking as they size each other up. They lock up and Big E sends them into the corner. Big E backs off as the referee warns him, but not before mushing Reigns in the face a bit. They lock up again and Big E shoves Reigns back into the corner this time. Reigns goes to the floor for a breather as Big E teases a charge at him. Heyman talks Reigns up at ringside as the referee counts.

Big E barks at Reigns from the ring and Reigns returns at the 7 count. They size each other up again and Reigns goes behind. Big E goes behind him now and tries for a suplex but Reigns elbows him away. Big E with a right hand. Reigns with a right hand. Big E with a right hand. Reigns explodes off the ropes and levels Big E for a 2 count. Reigns pounds on Big E to keep him down now. Reigns takes it to the corner now, unloading on Big E and beating him back down as the referee warns him.

Reigns takes Big E to the opposite corner and works him over some more. They run the ropes and Reigns kicks Big E as he telegraphs a back-drop attempt. They tangle and Big E decks Reigns for a 1 count. Big E with some trash talking and a boot. Big E drags Reigns to the apron and pounds on him with forearms while standing on the floor. Big E goes back to the apron and tries for the big running plash but Reigns moves and Big E lands hard. Reigns rolls back into the ring while Big E is on the floor, selling a hurt knee as the referee counts. Reigns comes by and nails the Drive By to send Big E back down at ringside.

Reigns unloads on Big E in the corner now until the referee backs him off. Reigns with another big strike for a 2 count. Reigns keeps control and forces Big E to stay on the mat with more strikes. Reigns grounds Big E with a chinlock now but Big E keeps his cool and fights up, then out. Big E with elbows to the gut but Reigns gets an opening and drops Big E with an elbow to the heart for a 2 count. Heyman barks from the apron now as Reigns starts to play to the crowd while they rally for Big E. Big E gets up and fights Reigns off. Big E sends Reigns to the corner and charges but runs into a big boot. Reigns hits the ropes and levels Big E with another big boot in the middle of the ring. Big E kicks out at 2. Reigns talks some trash to the Brooklyn crowd now, threatening to come into the crowd and smack some faces. Reigns tosses Big E over the top rope to the floor.

Reigns follows to the floor and rocks Big E into the barrier. Reigns with some more trash talking before sending Big E face-first into the ring post as the referee counts. Big E is sent into the ring post once again. Reigns breaks it at the 9 count. Reigns grabs Big E by his chin, talking more trash. Reigns goes to whip Big E into the steel ring steps, but Big E counters and Reigns goes shoulder-first into the steps. Reigns is down on the floor as Big E starts to recover now. Reigns gets up first and breaks the count by going back in. Big E crawls back in and slowly recovers. Reigns is to his feet, as is Big E now. Reigns swings and it’s’ blocked. Big E rocks Reigns and hits a belly-to-belly suplex, and another as fans cheer him on. Big E ducks a strike and nails another big belly-to-belly suplex in the middle of the ring. Big E stands tall to a pop and then dances over Reigns in the middle of the ring. Big E with a splash to keep Reigns down in the middle of the ring.

Fans rally for Big E with the “New Day rocks!” chant now as he stalks Reigns. He looks to capitalize but Reigns counters and drops him in the middle of the ring with a big Samoan Drop. Big E kicks out at 2. Reigns and Big E slowly get back up to their feet. Reigns with clotheslines in the corner.

Big E blocks a shot and grabs Reigns for a belly-to-belly suplex but Reigns rocks it and blocks him. Big E comes back and slams Reigns out of the corner with the Uranage. Reigns kicks out at 2. Big E grabs the leg and applies the Stretch Muffler submission in the middle of the ring now, man-handling Reigns with it. Reigns powers out and goes for a roll-up for 2, but then powers Big E up and slams him with the one-arm sit-down powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Big E kicks out just in time. Heyman continues to encourage Reigns from ringside.

Big E dodges a Superman Punch, then drives Reigns into the mat with a Rock Bottom. Reigns kicks out and fans chant “Rocky!” in response to The Rock’s move being used. Reigns nails a Superman Punch after waiting for Big E to get up. Big E goes to one knee but not all the way down. A second Superman Punch puts Big E down. Big E immediately starts hulking back up and Reigns can’t believe it as he looks out at Heyman. Reigns drops Big E with a third Superman Punch to the jaw.

Reigns taunts the crowd and they boo him some. Reigns gets riled up in the corner now and howls out for the Spear, but he looks back ahead to see Big E waiting in his face. Reigns blocks the Big Ending but gets sent to the floor. He comes back to the apron but Big E runs and sends Reigns to the floor with the big charging Spear. They both end up on the floor after a hard landing from Big E’s Spear. Big E brings it back into the ring but Reigns flattens him with a Spear. Big E kicks out at 2 and Reigns can’t believe it.

Fans do dueling chants now and they’re loud with it inside the Barclays Center. Reigns talks some trash as he and Big E slowly recover to their feet. Reigns stands straight up, disrespecting Big E with more trash talking. Big E blocks the Guillotine and sends Reigns down into the corner. Reigns pulls himself up on the apron. Big E runs and delivers a Spear to Reigns while Reigns is on the apron, but Reigns blocks it and applies the Guillotine. The referee counts and Reigns drops him over the middle rope. Reigns comes back into the ring and applies the Guillotine in the middle of the ring now. Big E powers up and turns the Guillotine into a Big Ending. Big E covers for the pin but Reigns grabs the bottom rope to save the match.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Reigns goes to the floor to recover but Big E follows and slams him face-first into the announce table. Big E sends Reigns into the ring post face-first and keeps trash talking him. Big E launches Reigns into the barrier now. Big E returns to the ring but rolls right back out, yelling at Reigns as he tries to recover. Big E says let’s play a game. Reigns counters the Irish whip at ringside and sends Big E into the steel ring steps and his hurt knee collides.

Reigns charges and leaps off the bottom half of the steps with a ringside Superman Punch. Reigns brings it back in but slides out of a Big Ending attempt, kicking Big E’s hurt knee out from behind. Reigns immediately follows up and hits the Spear in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

