WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

We go to ringside for tonight’s Kickoff match as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. Boogs gives the grand introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and they head to the ring together. McAfee hits the table to dance around and Jimmy says he’s dancing all over his notes. Nakamura and Boogs hit the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this non-title champion vs. champion match. The undefeated Priest comes out to a hometown New York City pop.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Priest takes control to start, working on the arm. Nakamura tries to break free but Priest takes him down by the arm. Boogs shreds some at ringside to rally, which helps Nakamura turn it around in the middle of the ring. Priest with a big arm drag but Nakamura comes back with one of his own. They show each other up and taunt each other for a pop.

They lock up again and Priest unloads with knee strikes. Priest sends Nakamura to the corner but misses a punch. Nakamura drops Priest in the corner and stomps away while Boogs shreds at ringside. Nakamura positions Priest on the top turnbuckle but misses the high knee as Priest moves. Priest fights back and comes in from the apron with a big leg drop for a 2 count. Priest with more offense and a big elbow for a 2 count. Priest grounds Nakamura in the middle of the ring now. Boogs plays some more at ringside, annoying Priest. Nakamura fights up and out but Priest drops him with a kick.

Nakamura counters a move and nails a step-up kick. Nakamura yells at Priest to bring it. They go at it and Nakamura unloads with kicks. Priest catches a kick but Nakamura nails an enziguri to drop him. Nakamura with more offense in the corner, then the sliding German suplex. Priest kicks out at 2. Priest elbows Nakamura off his back, but then runs into a kick in the corner. Nakamura comes off the middle turnbuckle but Priest knocks him out of the air with a spinning heel kick. Priest gets hyped up from the corner as the hometown crowd rallies. Priest unloads with strikes in the middle of the ring, then plants Nakamura in the mat. Priest yells out and waits for Nakamura to get up in the corner. Priest with a flying elbow in the corner. They trade counters but Priest levels him with a clothesline, then drives him into the mat once again for another 2 count.

Priest calls for the end from the corner but has to pick Nakamura back up. Nakamura counters with a knee to the face and more strikes. Priest with the Bell Clap. Nakamura dicks a kick, Priest ducks a kick, but Nakamura levels him with a roundhouse for a pop. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa now but Priest ducks and rolls him for a 2 count. Priest with a big kick on the follow-up. Priest comes off the middle rope but Nakamura knees him in mid-air and keeps the strikes coming for another close 2 count.

Nakamura can’t believe it. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa once again as fans rally. Priest catches him with South of Heaven for a close 2 count. Priest and Nakamura are both down now. Priest goes for The Reckoning but it’s blocked. Priest stomps Nakamura but Nakamura nails a flying armbar. Priest resists and shoves Nakamura away, then pulls him into the Hell’s Gate submission.

Nakamura starts fading but Boogs brings him back to life with the guitar. Priest seethes now. Priest goes out after Boogs, takes the guitar and smashes it as fans boo him. Boogs approaches and asks why, but Priest nails him in the face with the guitar piece. Nakamura comes out but Priest drops him with a piece of guitar for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Shinsuke Nakamura

