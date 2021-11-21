During today’s WWE’s The Bump: Survivor Series Preview the Kickoff match was revealed. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE US Champion Damian Priest is set to get things going.

The Kickoff begins at 7 pm ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tonight’s main card starts at 8 pm ET.

Below is the updated WWE Survivor Series card:

MEN’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES MATCH

Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Baron Corbin with Madcap Moss, and Sheamus)

WOMEN’S WWE SURVIVOR SERIES MATCH

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

25-MAN DUAL-BRANDED BATTLE ROYAL TO COMMEMORATE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROCK’S WWE DEBUT

AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak

Kickoff

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE US Champion Damian Priest